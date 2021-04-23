Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post sales of $449.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.30 million. Premier reported sales of $334.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Premier by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Premier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.63. 272,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

