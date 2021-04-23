Brokerages Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 7,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,114. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

