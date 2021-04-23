Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $584.15 Million

Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report sales of $584.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the lowest is $563.09 million. BrightView posted sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 171,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. BrightView has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

