Brokerages Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 702,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,611. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

