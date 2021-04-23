Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agenus stock remained flat at $$2.92 on Thursday. 3,716,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,877. The company has a market capitalization of $597.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

