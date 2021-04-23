Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post $73.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $356.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $408.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $408.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC remained flat at $$12.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

