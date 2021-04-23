Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.55 Million

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $154.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $617.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 18,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

