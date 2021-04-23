Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 186,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $305.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

