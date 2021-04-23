Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,738. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.