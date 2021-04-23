Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATB shares. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATB stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.