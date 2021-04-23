Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

BTAI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.50. 268,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,818. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $847.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.