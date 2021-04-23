Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.80). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.58) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

BTAI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.50. 268,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,818. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $847.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

