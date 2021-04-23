Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.