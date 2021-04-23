Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 8,700,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

