Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $455.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

