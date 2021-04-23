Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

BEDU stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 25,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $684.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

