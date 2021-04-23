Bridge Oracle Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $27.12 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00278131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.01 or 1.00361399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00624544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.01020283 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

