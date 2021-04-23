BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.92.

BRFS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 31,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,266. BRF has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

