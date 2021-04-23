Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.91. 133,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.