Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 2.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,619. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

