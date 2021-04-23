Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brainsway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

