BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.99.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

