Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.16

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 19385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

