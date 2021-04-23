Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 20,441 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,441 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

