Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $91.29 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

