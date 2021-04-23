Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $60.74 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

