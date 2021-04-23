Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.07.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

