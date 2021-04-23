Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

BPFH traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPFH. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

