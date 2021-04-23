Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

