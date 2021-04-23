Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $26.29.
About Boozt AB (publ)
Read More: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.