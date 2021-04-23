BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $421,548.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.