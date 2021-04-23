Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $42.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,389.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,366.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,116.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

