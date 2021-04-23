BonFi (BNF) Hits Market Cap of $2.68 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BonFi has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $765,498.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.13 or 0.07964043 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

