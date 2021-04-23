Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCEI. Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

