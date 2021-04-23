Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $29.94

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.94, but opened at $30.94. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2,766 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter.
About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
