Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $29.94

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.94, but opened at $30.94. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2,766 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.