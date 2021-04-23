BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $232,487.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,587.56 or 1.00452251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00133999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

