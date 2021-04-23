BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

