BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BOKF stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

