BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

