Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will announce $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 296.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,224. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

