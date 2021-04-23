BMO Capital Markets Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $80.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

OMC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,452. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

