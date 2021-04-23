BMO Capital Markets Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $383.31 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $276.03 and a 1 year high of $385.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 283.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 141,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

