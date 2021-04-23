BMO Capital Markets Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

MRU stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,551. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.41.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

