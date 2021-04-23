Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

