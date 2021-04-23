bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $31.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

