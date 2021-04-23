Blockburn (BURN) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockburn has a market cap of $94,702.09 and approximately $15.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00129142 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

Blockburn (BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io . Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ

Buying and Selling Blockburn

