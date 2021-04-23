Blakecoin (BLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,429.08

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a market cap of $43,429.08 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,836.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.28 or 0.04601595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.02 or 0.00471571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $796.75 or 0.01598729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00676778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.00487513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 111.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00428265 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

