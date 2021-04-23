Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing stock opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 867.50 and a current ratio of 867.53. Blackstone Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.74 million and a PE ratio of -11.21.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
