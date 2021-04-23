BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 66,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,914. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.