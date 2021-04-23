Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.8%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.