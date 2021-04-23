BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,676 shares of company stock valued at $6,135,699. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

