BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.18.

BJRI opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

